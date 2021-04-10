Advertisement

New Arkansas virus cases, per capita, lowest in the nation

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases per capita in Arkansas during the past two weeks was the lowest in the nation, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Arkansas had 72.6 new cases per 100,000 residents to rank 52nd in the U.S. in data that includes the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 332,053 total cases since the pandemic began and 5,661 deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The number of newly confirmed or probable virus cases increased by 171 from Friday while the death toll was unchanged.

The rolling average of deaths during the past two weeks in the state has fallen from 7.7 per day to 3.8, according to the Johns Hopkins data. The rolling average of new cases in the state decreased from 203.1 daily to 161.3, a 20.6% decline.

