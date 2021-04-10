Advertisement

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

Four people have been shot at the Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonog, Mo.
Four people have been shot at the Snappy Mart convenience store in Koshkonog, Mo.
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting a convenience store in Koshkonong, Mo. that killed one, and injured three others.

Officers responded to the Snappy Mart convenience store Saturday morning.

Investigators say they have someone in custody. We do know one victim is in critical condition, with two other victims hospitalized.

KY3 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking.

