Pulaski County, Mo. sheriff recovering after motorcycle accident Friday

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Jimmy Bench, sheriff of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, is recovering after a motorcycle accident Friday.

Bench has served as the Pulaski County Sheriff since 2017, according to the sheriff’s department website.

The sheriff’s department announced Bench is recovering and has received “overwhelming support” since his accident.

Sheriff Jimmy Bench would like to express his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers for his speedy recovery from the community following his motorcycle accident earlier today. Posted by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bench was riding a motorcycle around 10 a.m. near Richland, Missouri, on Rupert Road. The motorcycle skidded on the road, then overturned.

Bench was sent to a hospital in Lebanon, Missouri for treatment.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement on Bench’s recovery:

“Today, Sheriff Jimmy Bench was involved in a motorcycle accident approximately a 1/4 mile from a location where he was working on the motorcycle. As many know, Sheriff Bench was a prominent and well known mechanic for most of his life, sharing a shop working side by side with his father. While working on the motorcycle today, and test driving it in the area, the motorcycle malfunctioned and Sheriff Bench sustained injuries due to the motorcycle laying down. Sheriff Bench was transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries and was last reported to be in good spirits. Sheriff Bench was wearing his helmet, which prevented worse injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident. Please join our Department in prayer for Sheriff Bench as he begins his recovery.”

