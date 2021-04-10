Advertisement

Springfield Fire Department adds new truck to its fleet

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department has a brand new truck in its fleet.

Firefighters christened the fire truck Friday with a traditional wash-in ceremony. The practice dates back to the 1800′s when the community would come together to help wash horse-drawn fire wagons.

The truck, a 78-foot Rosenbauer Viper rear-mount aerial, will be stationed at Fire Station 9 in southwest Springfield. It replaces a 20-year-old model, a 2001 Sutphen aerial device.

“It does have a waterway at its top, so while we can use that as an elevated waterway to spray water on big fires, we like this for its rescue capability,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington. “A straight ladder can go places that a platform can’t, so it gives us tremendous versatility on the fire ground.”

The new truck cost nearly $900,000 and was funded by the voter-approved 2017 Level Property Tax initiative.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

900 Blk. North Main
Police investigating a shooting death in Grant Beach Neighborhood in Springfield, Mo.
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
Additional thunderstorms are possible Friday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Storms Tonight-Showers Saturday
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
New charges added in Bryan mass shooting
Authorities helped one family find a toddler who went missing for several hours Thursday...
Authorities help family find toddler missing for several hours at Branson resort

Latest News

Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
Pulaski County, Mo. sheriff recovering after motorcycle accident Friday
More than 4,000 people were vaccinated in the second day of Springfield's mega COVID-19 vaccine...
Springfield’s mega COVID-19 vaccine event sets state’s record in second day, vaccinating 4,000+ Missourians
Springfield’s mega COVID-19 vaccine event sets state’s record in second day
Springfield Fire Department gets new fire truck