Springfield Fire Department adds new truck to its fleet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department has a brand new truck in its fleet.

Firefighters christened the fire truck Friday with a traditional wash-in ceremony. The practice dates back to the 1800′s when the community would come together to help wash horse-drawn fire wagons.

The truck, a 78-foot Rosenbauer Viper rear-mount aerial, will be stationed at Fire Station 9 in southwest Springfield. It replaces a 20-year-old model, a 2001 Sutphen aerial device.

“It does have a waterway at its top, so while we can use that as an elevated waterway to spray water on big fires, we like this for its rescue capability,” said Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington. “A straight ladder can go places that a platform can’t, so it gives us tremendous versatility on the fire ground.”

The new truck cost nearly $900,000 and was funded by the voter-approved 2017 Level Property Tax initiative.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.