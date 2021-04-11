Advertisement

Aurora, Mo. man dies in crash Saturday night

Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Republic Mo.

Troopers say Dustun Stockton, 35, of Aurora, Mo., died in the crash Saturday night on State Highway 174.

Investigators say Stockton’s Jeep crossed the center-line, hitting an SUV head-on. The driver and a passenger in the SUV suffered moderate injuries.

Investigators say Stockton was not wearing a seatbelt.

