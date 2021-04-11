Missouri Job Center hosts job fair next week in Branson with 10 additional employers

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Chateau on The Lake is one of many businesses in Branson looking for good workers.

“We’ve got about 30 different positions that we’re actually hiring for, " General Manager Jon Davidson said.

Job openings include, front desk workers, servers, cooks, and housekeepers.

Davidson said the jobs cater to multiple age groups as well.

”There’s a great senior market in the area as well as a younger audience it will appeal to,” Davidson said.

He said when the pandemic first began they lost many employees. The Missouri Job Center’s job fair next week could help.

The center’s director Katherine Trombetta has tips if you plan on attending.

”Try and avoid bringing non job seekers with you or pets or something that might distract you from talking to the employers,” Missouri Job Center Director, Katherine Trombetta said.

Trombetta said it’s also beneficial to research the participating employers ahead of time.

”You know time is a little bit limited just because we only have a two hour time frame, but be aware of the employers there and what you’d like to say to them,” Trombetta said.

Davidson said he urges people who can interact well with others to apply. He expects a busy summer season and with the increase in tourists, there is a demand for more employees.

”You know they’ve got that human touch they are comfortable interacting with customers and with guests and we can’t necessarily teach that so we’re looking for those people that are out their enjoying others they can carry on those conversations,” Davidson said.

The job fair will be from on Wednesday April, 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2720 Shepherd of the Hills Expwy, Branson.

The Missouri Job Center encourages job seekers to bring extra copies of their resume to hand out to participating employers. If you do not have access to a printer, the job center can print your resume for you.

