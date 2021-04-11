The 40th Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street seeks volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 40th Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street needs approximately 160 volunteers this year.

Leslie Forrester is the Executive Director of Springfield Regional Arts Council.

She said in a regular year, pre-pandemic, ArtsFest would see anywhere between 18,000 and 20,000 people on the street and would need lots of volunteers.

However, she explained this year, despite the festival focusing on presale tickets to limit capacity, even more volunteers will be needed to help see COVID19 safety measures through.

Volunteers would check people in, perform temperature checks and help with contact tracing forms. Forrester said volunteers will also help with coke stands and assist the hundreds of artists at the festival.

“Volunteers are indeed the lifeblood of ArtsFest,” explained Forrester.

She said especially following a year like 2020; their role goes beyond the festival and back into helping the community.

“It’s just a really fun way to see the community out and engaged and connecting with one another, and also supporting the arts, which is an important piece of our community in general,” passionately explained Forrester. " This year that support and connection for the arts are even more important. So investing time and energy into something like this just helps make a healthy, vibrant, quality community thrive.”

Volunteer 2021 Duty Changes:

Extra people at each gate for temperature checks and contact tracing forms.

Possibly fewer coke stands depending on volunteer levels.

Brief training to go over festival protocols.

And of course, you’ll need to wear your mask!

Forrester said there is still time to sign up, and people should encourage friends and family to join in the fun because there is a role for everyone. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt and will be entered into a drawing for great prizes which includes gift cards and cool Artsfest swag. If you’re interested in volunteering, click on this link to get started.

Additional AtrsFest Protocols:

Temperature checks for everyone entering Artsfest

Masking and physical distancing will be required at the outdoor event

Capacity on the festival footprint will be limited to 2,500 guests per timed entry

Distance between vendor booths will be a minimum of 6 feet

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival

Seating for food vendor areas and stages will be placed 6 feet apart

Encouraging patrons to purchase tickets in advance for quick entry

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.