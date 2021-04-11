University of Missouri band selected to perform at 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Marching Mizzou, the University of Missouri’s marching band, was selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®, and represent the state of Missouri.

This will mark the first Parade appearance by the band. Marching Mizzou will join the celebration at the call of “Let’s Have a Parade™,” the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of the beloved annual holiday tradition since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence and musical expertise to captivate the streets of New York City and millions of viewers across the country. Marching Mizzou was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of nine selected bands to march in the 96th edition of the annual holiday spectacle. The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

“With a more than 135-year history, Marching Mizzou has a special legacy as one of the finest and most respected university band programs in the country,” said Wesley Whatley, creative producer, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “The Macy’s Band Selection committee is proud to welcome the University of Missouri as they join our holiday celebration and march in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our students to represent the university and the state of Missouri on the world stage at an event witnessed by millions of people every year,” said Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou and associate director of bands at the MU School of Music. “We appreciate the Macy’s Parade Band Committee selecting us for such a prestigious honor.”

Marching Mizzou, more than 300 members of the band, drumline, feature twirlers, color guard and Golden Girls, will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance. Rehearsals and creative fundraising events will not only bring the school and local community closer together, but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime. To help kick-start the band’s fundraising goal, Macy’s has made a $10,000 donation in support of their march towards the Big Apple.

“I am delighted to offer a hearty congratulations to Marching Mizzou for earning this remarkable opportunity,” said Pat Okker, Dean of the MU College of Arts and Science. “We get the privilege of regularly seeing Marching Mizzou’s performances. Now the rest of the country will get to see first-hand what makes Marching Mizzou spectacular.”

For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most –- its loyal fans. More than 5,000 Macy’s employees and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day. Stretching down a more than two-mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music and smiles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.