2 nearby crashes injure 3 on I-44 near St. James, Mo.

Courtesy: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEAR ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - Two injury crashes Sunday afternoon near St. James, Mo. tied up traffic.

Firefighters with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District say the first crash involved one vehicle. The impact of the crash landed it on its top. The driver suffered serious injuries.

Another crash happened shortly after nearly 100 yards from the first crash scene. Two inside the vehicle suffered injuries with one suffering serious injuries.

The crash closed westbound lanes of I-44 for a short time.

