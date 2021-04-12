2 nearby crashes injure 3 on I-44 near St. James, Mo.

NEAR ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - Two injury crashes Sunday afternoon near St. James, Mo. tied up traffic.

Firefighters with the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District say the first crash involved one vehicle. The impact of the crash landed it on its top. The driver suffered serious injuries.

Another crash happened shortly after nearly 100 yards from the first crash scene. Two inside the vehicle suffered injuries with one suffering serious injuries.

The crash closed westbound lanes of I-44 for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.