A Springfield furniture maker notices lumber prices increasing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Spring is a busy time for furniture makers, but this year is a bit more challenging for some. Ben Whitten owns Fog River which makes high-end furniture like tables, desks and drawers. Whitten says the price of lumber is higher than normal.

“White Oak has gained popularity over the last year,” said Whitten. “Everybody likes the lighter color of the wood. It has increased 30% to 40% in price just in the last two months.

Oxford Economics reports that random length lumber prices have more than tripled since last April.

Whitten gets his supplies from local saw mills, but he’s now turning to other places to find lumber because of the high demand.

”With my lead time already it creates a pretty big window to track down the perfect material for the job,” said Whitten. “It makes it more challenging than it used to be. Now you may need a few months in order to find the right wood.”

Whitten says his clients are understanding of the increase.

The National Association of Home Builders said the lumber price surge is adding $24,000 to the average price of a newly built home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.