After a year of virtual meetings, Branson Board of Alderman will resume in-person meetings on April 13

This will be the first meeting for newly elected mayor Larry Milton and three new board or alderman members. .(ky3)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will return to its regular board of alderman meeting this week. And newly-elected Mayor Larry Milton and three new board of alderman members will be sworn into new roles.

The board will discuss repealing the city’s face covering ordinance on Tuesday. Currently it’s scheduled to expire on May 24. Ruth Denham will soon represent Ward 3, replacing Julia King. Denham said she thinks Branson visitors are ready to see masks lifted.

”I’ve seen a lot of posts from visitors they’re excited as well so yes I think as a whole the majority is,” Denham said.

And Denham said she is excited meetings will no longer be virtual.

”It’s what the citizens have wanted they play a huge role because without them we wouldn’t know what’s wanted out there it’s not a guessing game we are serving the citizens,” Denham said.

She said opening meetings to the public will also give them a better chance at letting their voices be heard.

”I think the citizens know that they’re actually going to be listened to we are excited to work with the citizens and the businesses,” Denham said.

Mel Bilbo the owner of Kringle’s Village Treasures said even if the mask mandate is lifted on Tuesday, some of his staff, including his wife, will wear their masks.

”What we would probably do here is offer people the option both customers and employees if they would prefer a mask,” Mel Bilbo said.

That includes his wife and store manager, Liz Bilbo.

”Because our guests mostly are out of town folks and we love them and we want them to be here I think I’ll be more comfortable wearing mine for just a while longer,” Liz Bilbo said.

