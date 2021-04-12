Advertisement

Fire damages at least two rooms at a motel in Springfield, Mo.

Redwood Motel in Springfield damaged by a fire.
Redwood Motel in Springfield damaged by a fire.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A fire forced nearly one dozen people to evacuate their rooms Monday morning.

Firefighters from Springfield and Willard were called around 6:45 a.m. to the Redwood Motel in the 3800 blk. of West Chestnut Expressway, that is west of West Bypass.

The first arriving crews saw fire coming out of one of the rooms on the first level of the two story motel. The fire did extensive damage to that room and one of the rooms above it. Other parts of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was hurt.

The fire marshal is investigating what started the fire.

