Judge schedules arraignment Monday for man accused of shootings at Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store

KOSHKONONG, Mo. (KY3) - The Oregon County prosecutor released new information about the victims shot Saturday morning at a Koshkonong convenience store.

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., faces a charge of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shootings. An Oregon County Judge will hold an arraignment hearing for Lindley at 1 p.m. Lindley remains jailed in Dent County.

A trucker from California died in the shooting. Investigators say three others suffered critical gunshot wounds.

Deputies say they arrived at the Snappy Mart on U.S. 63 shortly after 5 a.m. The first arriving deputy says he found one victim lying on the ground with a gunshot. The deputy entered the store, finding the California man dead lying against the wall. He had been shot through the glass window from outside. The deputy also found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting at a table. He found the last victim shot in the face. The deputy says the last victim identified Lindley as the shooter.

Investigators say surveillance video captured the shootings.

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon County Prosecutor’s Office asked KY3 not to release the identities of the victims until Lindley is arraigned.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.