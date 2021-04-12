Advertisement

Missouri’s attorney general obtains restitution case against Springfield fencing company

BBB issues warning about fence company.
BBB issues warning about fence company.(OYS)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt obtained and executed a consent judgment against Missouri Fence Company Springfield, LLC and its owner Justin P. Schmidt.  

The lawsuit, previously filed by the Attorney General’s Office, alleged that Schmidt, through Missouri Fence Company, solicited upfront deposits from customers on the pretense Schmidt would install fences at the customers’ respective residences. However, after being paid, Schmidt largely failed to install the fences as promised or otherwise performed minimal or unsatisfactory work.

The judgment directs Schmidt to pay back more than $20,000 in restitution to several consumers. The judgment also further prohibits Schmidt from operating or managing a residential construction services business. The injunction is to remain in place until Schmidt repays the full restitution or one year’s time.  

“My Office always stands willing to intervene in order to get the restitution due to consumers,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the result in this case, and my Office will work to ensure that the affected consumers are repaid by Schmidt.” 

Those who believe they may have been scammed by a fence installer, or any other contractor, should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.
One killed and four injured in Koshkonong shooting.
Oregon County, Mo. prosecutor charges man in deadly shooting at Koshkonong convenience store
crash generic
Aurora, Mo. man dies in crash Saturday night
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
A bit of rain for some
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler weather has settled into the Ozarks for awhile

Latest News

Fire displaces dozens at Springfield motel
Fire displaces dozens at Springfield motel
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 200 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 75 new cases
Police investigate motorcycle crash in south Springfield.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield
Courtesy: Ozarks Technical Community College
OTC leaders make decision on tuition costs for 2021-2022 school year