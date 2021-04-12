Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Branson Police Department is investigating human remains found by a mushroom hunter.

The hunter found the skeletal remains in a wooded area Saturday near State Highway 248 and Gretna Road. Detectives and the Taney County coroner conducted a comprehensive search of the area. The investigation and search confirmed the remains are human.

While the Branson Police Department has one active missing person investigation, the evidence is not consistent with the facts of that particular missing person investigation. At this time, investigators know of no other open regional missing persons investigations, but remain in contact with all state and federal partners.

Police believe there is no continuing or ongoing threat to the community.

