ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns about Rogersville teenager’s business; teenager responds

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Better Business Bureau warns consumers to avoid doing business with Ascend Ahead Agency LLC, after they say the owner doesn’t provide promised services, refuses refunds, and makes unauthorized charges.

Owner Soren Dewey says it’s a big misunderstanding, but he understands why people think the way they do.

The business builds brands by teaching clients through coaching and courses to get more followers and ultimately make more money off of their social media platforms. He says he works a lot with fitness influencers.

“If I was to hear a story about me I would say that I’m a scammer,” he says. “But I know what happened. I know what’s really going on. I know that everyone has got their money back.”

He says it was a problem with his payment processor. After his account was flagged after a teen tried to pay for his services with a parent’s credit card, he said his system stopped working. He wasn’t able to get money in or out of his account. When one person posted they couldn’t get a refund, more of his customers came forward with buyer’s remorse hoping to get a refund too. But he says he was stuck. Dewey says in his contract he does offer refunds to people who have tried his services and don’t see results. He says his policy isn’t to give refunds if they just didn’t try the program.

Hunter Cantoral from Georgia says after he sent Dewey his money he didn’t hear much from he again. He says Dewey canceled coaching phone calls with him over and over.

“All these business people say you have to take risk in order to make profits,” Cantoral says. “So I was like screw it. I’ll try it and we see how that worked out.”

Cantoral says Dewey blocked him and never issued a refund. Dewey has since said he plans to make things right with Cantoral and anyone else who he needs to.

“Obviously I have rights to make,” he says. “I have people that are unhappy with me. Rather if it was or wasn’t in my control it really isn’t what matters.”

The Better Business Bureau gives the company rated an F.

