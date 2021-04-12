Advertisement

OTC leaders make decision on tuition costs for 2021-2022 school year

Courtesy: Ozarks Technical Community College
Courtesy: Ozarks Technical Community College
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College will not raise tuition for the 2021-22 school year.

At its monthly meeting Monday, the OTC Board of Trustees adopted the administration’s recommendation to hold tuition flat for the upcoming school year.

“The board agrees with college leadership that now is not the time to raise tuition,” said OTC Board Chair John Gentry. “As our community emerges from the pandemic, we need to remove barriers to education so students can receive the training they need to enter the workforce.”

The tuition rates for the current school year, which were adopted on June 1, 2020, will remain in effect for the upcoming school year.

In-district students live inside the OTC taxing district. Property owners in the taxing district pay taxes supporting OTC and residents of those school districts receive a reduced tuition rate. Out-of-district students reside in Missouri but do not live in a school district whose property taxes subsidize OTC.

Generally, Tier I classes are general education, Tier II classes are technical education, and Tier III are allied health courses. Each tier’s different tuition rates reflect the increased cost of instruction for courses that require specialized equipment and accreditation.

OTC will not increase any of the required fees for the upcoming school year either. Required fees are charges all OTC students pay, such as the security fee or technology fee. Required fees differ from per-course fees, which cover lab costs or supplies but are charged only to students who take a particular course.

