Polk County (Mo.) Health Department hosting COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Health Department will host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event Tuesday and Wednesday.

The goal is to administer 2,000 doses in two days. Health leaders will host it at the health department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. You do not need to register for the event.

“We encourage any residents who wish to be vaccinated, to register for the Polk County mass vaccination event,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Center administrator. “Receiving the COVID-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus. We are prepared to serve up to 2000 residents in two days. This is only possible due to the excellent cooperation of many community partners. We are looking forward to providing this opportunity to our residents.”

With the state of Missouri opening Phase 3 of the vaccination rollout on April 9, all Missouri residents aged 16 and older are eligible to register. This event is for individuals who have not initiated the vaccination process.

Entities helping to coordinate the effort include the City of Bolivar and Missouri Offices of Emergency Management, the Missouri National Guard, Citizens Memorial Hospital, the Polk County Health Center and SBU.

“This event is a great example of state and local resources coming together to help everyone,” said Brent Watkins, emergency management director and fire chief for the City of Bolivar. “The National Guard helps us to fill all the staffing needs of an event this size and is an invaluable resource to our community.”

For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at (417) 326-7250.

