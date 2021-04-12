Springfield Police Department uses new FBI system to record crime reports

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Police Department has a new system for reporting data on crimes. The new system is called the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

“The crime rates in Springfield, like I said, are rising tremendously high,” said Tremain Wilson.

Wilson moved to Springfield from Chicago. He says of the crimes he is concerned about is drug use.

“I used to play in a vacant lot next to my home and I’d see needles everywhere. I see now in Springfield that it’s still going on, it still exists.” said Wilson.

In 2020, Springfield Police Department changed the way crime reports are recorded. The new FBI system tracks 52 types of incidents, the old system only looked at seven.

“I think it’s valuable for us, to focus our resources but also for the public to know whats going on, Most things that people don’t realize, but now hopefully there’s a better understanding of all the things that go on when people are just going about their daily lives that police are being called out address rather that’s to investigate or prevent or handle those types of calls,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

SPD reported more than 25,000 crimes in 2020 including 5,900 crimes against persons, including murder, rape, and assault.

“Crime prevention is everybody’s business. I have 360 officers but we can’t be everywhere and do everything but there are 170,000 people in town and we need everyone’s help to make it safer for everyone, both solving crimes but also preventing crimes in the first place,” said Williams.

Chief Williams says that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow SPD to better identify trends and find long-term solutions and the department will soon be rolling out new crime prevention tips to help keep the community safe.

