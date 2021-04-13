Advertisement

Arkansas cancels clinics offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(Janssen)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas is joining other states in temporarily halting use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine while a federal review is underway.

The Arkansas Department of Health says vaccination clinics with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are canceled, but ones offering the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will continue as planned.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual blood clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

Over 31% of the people in Arkansas have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus shot, while 19% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., faces a charge of first-degree murder and armed...
Detectives release identities of shooting victims in Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield
Company closes. Customers still have pending contracts.
On Your Side Investigation: Roofing business closes, Springfield customers in limbo

Latest News

Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, recommended...
FDA: Blood clots possibly related to J&J vaccine require special treatment
The U.S. is on the cusp of a vaccine breakthrough.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by week's end, CDC says
The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a...
Missouri pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration