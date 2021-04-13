Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs bills increasing median teacher pay

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday signed legislation to raise the target median annual pay for public school teachers by $2,000.

Hutchinson signed identical House and Senate bills that raise the target median pay for teachers to $51,822, starting with the 2021-2022 school year.

Hutchinson said the increase will especially help rural districts that have not been able to raise teacher pay in recent years.

“This is an effort to have competitive teacher salaries all across the state of Arkansas,” Hutchinson said before signing the measures. “This helps us get there.”

The legislation sets aside $25 million for districts that are below the new median teacher salary.

