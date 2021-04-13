Camdenton School District leaders vote to remove its masking, social distancing policies

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in Camdenton will no longer require masking and social distancing in its schools.

The Camdenton Board of Education approved the changes at its meeting Monday night.

Social distancing and masks will become optional for the students. And administrators will not ask students to quarantine for a secondary exposure. District leaders will monitor cases in the community. If cases spike, they will address possible any changes.

