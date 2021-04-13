Advertisement

Camdenton School District leaders vote to remove its masking, social distancing policies

Students board a bus in front of the Camdenton School District Administration Building in 2018.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in Camdenton will no longer require masking and social distancing in its schools.

The Camdenton Board of Education approved the changes at its meeting Monday night.

Social distancing and masks will become optional for the students. And administrators will not ask students to quarantine for a secondary exposure. District leaders will monitor cases in the community. If cases spike, they will address possible any changes.

