Clean Green Springfield registrations surpass 1,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield’s Clean Green initiative has attracted more than 1,000 individuals signing up to assist with trash pickup and beautification during the months of April and May. Individuals, families, various groups and local businesses are pitching in to fight litter and protect the area’s waterways.

During the second weekend alone, April 10-11, more than six tons of waste were collected and properly disposed. At what is called a Point-of-Pride cleanup of the Jordan Creek and surrounding trail and roadways near Kansas Expressway between Grand and Mt. Vernon streets, 20 volunteers removed 78 bags of trash, weighing about 1,560 pounds. Adopt-A-Street volunteers and one-time roadway section cleanup volunteers throughout the city removed an additional 76 bags, weighing about 1,520 pounds.

At a chronic dump site that the city has been battling, located near West and Bennett, staff from Sunbelt Environmental brought out the big tools and removed 5.26 tons of waste.

“Despite the rain and wind, Springfieldians still came out to help and the weekend efforts made a visible difference,” said City Manager Jason Gage. “We are pleased and grateful for the response.”

In the Tom Watkins neighborhood in northwest Springfield, Community Partnership of the Ozarks coordinated a neighborhood cleanup, removing five trash dumpsters full of solid waste and an additional two dumpsters full of yard waste. Organizer Rachel Tripp says the event served 66 households.

Clean Green Springfield has a variety of options for people wanting to help, with flexibility on the time and day trash pickups are performed, said Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement Cora Scott.

“To register, visit Cleangreensgf.com and choose which activity you or your team is most interested in. In the online form, indicate where you would like to pick up trash and we’ll provide the supplies. After you complete your cleanup, just let us know where the bags are and we’ll pick them up. It’s that easy!”

Groups such as sororities and fraternities were seen picking up trash on Monday, and the public reaction has been one of gratitude.

Coming up this Saturday, April 17, the city will host another Point-of-Pride cleanup at a section of Wilson’s Creek that passes nearby Ewing Sports Complex and flows alongside the Wilson’s Creek Greenway. The cleanup will run 9 a.m. to noon and parking is available at Ewing Sports Complex, 1400 S. Scenic. Registration is preferred, but drop-ins are also welcome. Participants will receive a free T-shirt and supplies, and must sign a waiver.

In addition, the first in a series of beautification projects will begin with plantings at the Sunset Street and National Avenue median at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Director of Quality of Place Tim Rosenbury and Public Works Urban Forester Travis Stokes are coordinating the beautification efforts, which are intended to demonstrate the value of green space in public rights of way. Plant materials are provided, thanks to a generous donation by the Hatch Family Foundation.

Merchants from Historic Commercial Street are also planning a trash pickup along the corridor on Saturday, April 17, starting at 9 a.m. Organizer Lyle Foster asks that those interested should convene at that time at the public parking lot on Campbell and Blaine (1/2-block south of Commercial Street behind Lindberg’s. Please register at Cleangreensgf.com and indicated “Team C-Street” as the organization and select “one-time roadway cleanup” as the option.

To register for any of the upcoming events, visit CleanGreenSGF.com.

Later in the month:

Saturday, April 24: Fassnight Creek at Grant Avenue9 a.m.-noonA focal point along the future Grant Avenue Parkway route, Fassnight Creek nearby Parkview High School, Fassnight Greenway Trail and Fassnight Park needs some TLC!PARKING: Parking is available at Fassnight Park, 1305 S. Campbell.

Saturday, April 24: Robberson Neighborhood Cleanup 7-11 a.m., Pathways United Methodist Church, 1232 E. Dale

