Missouri House backs easing access to HIV prevention drugs

A new study shows more HIV testing among young males in the United States is more cost-efficient for the health care system.(Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House has approved legislation that will make it easier to access drugs to prevent HIV infection.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli, a Republican from St. Peters, would allow access to pre- and post-HIV exposure drugs at pharmacies.

Pharmacists would be required to work under supervision of a license physician. Patients would have to follow up with a physician to get a prescription for more than a 30-day supply of the pre-exposure medication. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Christofanelli says he hopes some big pharmacy chains will adopt the procedures if the bill becomes law.

