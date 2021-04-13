Advertisement

Missouri House lawmaker accused of child abuse resigns

Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House
Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker exiled from the House Republican caucus over accusations of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago on Tuesday said he will step down.

Republican Rep. Rick Roeber in his resignation letter said he will resign Friday.

Roeber did not cite any of the allegations against him in his letter of resignation. He said he needs to move out of state to be closer to family and cited that as the reason for his departure from the Legislature.

He also said he has accomplished his only legislative goals: voting on education bills and memorializing his late wife, former Republican Rep. Rebecca Roeber. She died in 2019, and her husband won election to her seat in November 2020.

Roeber’s adult children in a letter to House leadership last year wrote that he sexually and physically abused them when they were young.

House Republicans banned him from their caucus, and House leaders called for an investigation of the claims against him.

Roeber submitted his resignation as the House Ethics Committee was meeting Tuesday.

