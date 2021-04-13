Missouri House passes bill that could help Springfield quickly rehab abandoned properties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is one step closer to joining the ranks of cities like Saint Louis and Kansas City.

Legislation aimed at quickly rehabilitating abandoned homes has moved on to the state senate.

“Properties like this attract squatters, lots and lots of trash, prostitution, drugs and it’s not healthy,” said Becky Volz.

She lives near a burned down house on Atlantic Street in the Woodland Heights neighborhood in north Springfield.

“Neighbors have reached out to the owner to see if they can help do anything. Habitat has reached out to the owner to see if they can help do anything. But, we’re stuck with having to go through city protocol,” she said.

That protocol includes going through Springfield’s current nuisance violation ordinance. It’s a process that includes city resources, hearings, and abatement at the cost of taxpayers that often takes several months to resolve.

“It would just be nice to have a system that we could take care of a house like this, in this condition, without having to sit for months and months in our neighborhood bringing things down,” explained Volz.

Rusty Worley, Executive Director of the Downtown Springfield Association said, “The land bank provides a clearing house so that these properties can be assembled then turned back over to the private sector more rapidly.”

An independent group will work alongside city leaders to obtain and redevelop rundown properties that have been abandoned by their owners.

“I haven’t identified a downside. I think it just gives Springfield another tool in the toolbox to help our neighborhoods and our community get these properties back on the tax rolls, so they’re generating property tax for our schools and other taxing jurisdictions and stabilize those neighborhoods from properties that aren’t at their full potential,” he said.

“We have a lot to celebrate in this historical neighborhood and I’m passionate about keeping it that way,” said Volz.

Right now the bill is in the Missouri Senate for review.

If approved, the bill will have to be signed off by Governor Mike Parson before it becomes official.

