Advertisement

Missouri pauses J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration

Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a...
Johnson & Johnson will give out 86% fewer doses after 15 million doses were contaminated at a Baltimore facility.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri announced Tuesday that it is “pausing” administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal health officials began an investigation into potentially dangerous blood clots.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a news release that Missouri was taking the step out of “an abundance of caution.”

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

“We anticipate having more information shortly to make further decisions about overall vaccine distribution in light of this new development and will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow,” Williams said.

The reports about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., faces a charge of first-degree murder and armed...
Detectives release identities of shooting victims in Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield
Company closes. Customers still have pending contracts.
On Your Side Investigation: Roofing business closes, Springfield customers in limbo

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
Rural Missouri communities continue to combat COVID-19 vaccination barriers