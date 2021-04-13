ON YOUR SIDE: Firefighters remind you of safe grilling practices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Backyard grilling season is upon us. Firefighters want you to keep a few things in mind as you fire up the grill more.

According the to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 20,000 go to the emergency room each year with grill-related injuries. It estimates another 10,000 out-of-control fires.

Experts recommend keeping everything, your house, vegetation, children and pets several feet away from a hot grill. And if you cook with a gas unit, firefighters say it’s wise to make sure you’re starting it up and shutting it down correctly.

“Open the cover first, turn the bottle on and then turn the burners on and light it with either the button or a very long match or something like that,” said Division Chief Shane Anderson of the Battlefield Fire Protection District. “And then for shutting it down for a gas grill you actually shut the bottle off first and then allow the gas to dissipate and shut the burners off.”

Another simple thing you can do for safety is clean your grill after each use. This prevents you from cooking your food on a dirty surface. And t also helps prevent potentially dangerous flare ups.

