Polk County (Mo.) Health Department hosting COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

The Polk County Health Department will host a COVID-19 mass vaccination event Tuesday and Wednesday.

The goal was to administer 2,000 doses in two days at Southwest Baptist University but because of low registration numbers it will be at the Polk County Health Center. Health Administrator Michelle Morris said their new goal is 500 vaccines.

You do not need to register prior to arriving to the health center but you need to bring a photo i.d.

“Receiving the Covid-19 vaccination is our strongest defense in the war against the coronavirus,” said Morris.

Morris said there could be several reasons for the low number of registrations. One of the reasons is that people may have already been vaccinated during phases one and two or they took advantage of other vaccine events like the one at Missouri State University last week.

“Those events continue to happen and there’s multiple places people can go to get vaccinated. That’s what we want to encourage. We will within our community identify additional clinics as needed to make sure people have access to the vaccine,” said Morris.

“This event is a great example of state and local resources coming together to help everyone,” said Brent Watkins, emergency management director and fire chief for the City of Bolivar. “The National Guard helps us to fill all the staffing needs of an event this size and is an invaluable resource to our community.”

If you already pre-registered you will receive your vaccination as scheduled.

For more information, contact the Polk County Health Department at (417) 326-7250.

