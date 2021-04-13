Some in the Ozarks nervous after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri halted distribution of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine Tuesday as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

The news comes after a mass vaccination at Missouri State University offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Nearly 6,000 received the vaccination at the mass offering.

Some say they are nervous about the news, while others are just glad it was one and done.

Eloria Fedynich says her Google search changed a bit Tuesday morning. Her focus is less on the side-effects of the vaccine and more on blood clots.

“It’s a little worrisome because I obviously don’t want anything to happen to me,” she says.

Local health officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department say don’t panic.

“As a caution, it has been halted but at this point, the risk is thought to be extremely rare,” Dr. Nancy Yoon, the Chief Medical Officer, for the SGHD said today in a media conference.

Olivia Jackson says the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine definitely captured her interest. And despite the news, she’s glad she did it.

“It’s over with,” Anderson says. “It’s one and done and you can’t complain too much about that.”

Elissa Smith received the vaccination Monday. She wishes maybe she had held off a few days.

“I think maybe if I would have waited a day or two it probably would have been nice because the article would have came out and I probably would’ve waited a little bit longer.”

Despite the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being pulled, the Assistant Director of the Springfield Greene County Health Department Jon Mooney, he does not expect this to slow down vaccine distribution. He also said of Tuesday, 25% of Greene County is officially vaccinated.

