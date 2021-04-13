Advertisement

Some in the Ozarks nervous after getting Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri halted distribution of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine Tuesday as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.

The news comes after a mass vaccination at Missouri State University offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Nearly 6,000 received the vaccination at the mass offering.

Some say they are nervous about the news, while others are just glad it was one and done.

Eloria Fedynich says her Google search changed a bit Tuesday morning. Her focus is less on the side-effects of the vaccine and more on blood clots.

“It’s a little worrisome because I obviously don’t want anything to happen to me,” she says.

Local health officials with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department say don’t panic.

“As a caution, it has been halted but at this point, the risk is thought to be extremely rare,” Dr. Nancy Yoon, the Chief Medical Officer, for the SGHD said today in a media conference.

Olivia Jackson says the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine definitely captured her interest. And despite the news, she’s glad she did it.

“It’s over with,” Anderson says. “It’s one and done and you can’t complain too much about that.”

Elissa Smith received the vaccination Monday. She wishes maybe she had held off a few days.

“I think maybe if I would have waited a day or two it probably would have been nice because the article would have came out and I probably would’ve waited a little bit longer.”

Despite the Johnson and Johnson vaccine being pulled, the Assistant Director of the Springfield Greene County Health Department Jon Mooney, he does not expect this to slow down vaccine distribution. He also said of Tuesday, 25% of Greene County is officially vaccinated.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., faces a charge of first-degree murder and armed...
Detectives release identities of shooting victims in Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.
Company closes. Customers still have pending contracts.
On Your Side Investigation: Roofing business closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Owner, Soren Dewey, says it’s a big misunderstanding but he understands why people think the...
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns about Rogersville teenager’s business; teenager responds

Latest News

Don't fall for a fly-by-night contractor scam.
On Your Side: Beware of fly-by-night cleanup offers
Witness describes shootings Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
Backyard grilling season is upon us. Firefighters want you to keep a few things in mind as you...
ON YOUR SIDE: Firefighters remind you of safe grilling practices
ON YOUR SIDE: Firefighters remind you of safe grilling practices