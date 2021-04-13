Advertisement

Springfield postal worker accused of sex crime while on his route

Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor filed charges against a Springfield mailman, accusing him of a sexual assault while on his route.

Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.

Investigators say the victim asked the U.S. Postal Service if her mailman could bring her mail to the door because of a disability. The day of the incident, police say there was snow on the ground, so she instead opened her garage. The victim told investigators Poag took off his shoes by the door. She said Poag laid the mail on a table and came into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators say GPS from Poag’s mail truck showed him at the residence on that date for 18 minutes. The postal inspector told investigators there was no reason for a mailman to be at a home for that length of time.

