Springfield restaurants face new challenges as occupancy restrictions are lifted

By Nikki Ogle
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Restrictions on the number of customers inside a Springfield business will soon disappear. That might sound like a good thing for local restaurants, but there are new challenges now cooking for those owners.

It all comes down to staffing. Restaurants have been operating at 25% or 50% capacity for the last year and either laid off or lost most of their crews. With more customers allowed inside by the weekend that leaves servers, cooks and other workers spread thin.

“The customers, the business, everybody, we’re all kind of going to full speed all at once and I think that’s stirring up a lot of anxiety across the board,” said Joseph Gidman.

Gidman owns two restaurants on Springfield’s Commercial Street.

“Us, along with every other restaurant in town, we kind of ended up narrowing down to a skeleton crew and that crew just stuck with it,” he said.

Gidman said he’s trying to add to his teams, but many people have too many other options for work.

“We can’t hire people or train them faster than people are coming in the door right now.”

At the Missouri Job Center, spokesperson Katherine Trombetta said the same goes for most industries. She said employers are calling every day wanting help finding new workers. Trombetta calls this a “job-seeker’s market.”

“That’s causing companies to reexamine how much they’re paying per hour and if they can afford to increase that hourly wage,” she said.

Gidman said the workers he has been able to keep are exhausted from the constant grind of the last year and customers now excited about going to restaurants might be expecting too much from them. He’s asking for patience as orders pile on and his limited staff tries to keep up.

“That little bit of grace kind of allows us to keep that person a little bit longer until somebody comes in the door because there’s a breaking point,” he said.

Bottom line, just because occupancy restrictions are being lifted does not mean restaurants have the staffing to support big groups or a full house.

“We appreciate it. We are grateful that you want to support us and you want to choose us but there’s a little bit of... pace it out,” Gidman said.

Gidman said this “job-seekers’ market” means some of the staff he has been able to hire have been able find a new job as soon as they decide they don’t like working in a restaurant. The same patience he’s hoping to see from patrons, he’s also hoping to see in new employees, as owners like him try to navigate this new challenge coming out of the pandemic.

Gidman said customers can support local restaurants by not getting frustrated with long wait times for tables or their food and instead, visiting during non-peak dining hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

