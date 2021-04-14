Advertisement

Arkansas reports 220 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

Governor Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 220 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and seven more deaths from the illness the virus causes.

The Department of Health said the state has had 332,666 virus cases since the pandemic began and 5,680 total deaths from COVID-19.

The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 52 to 1,715. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by three to 151.

The department said nearly 26,000 more virus vaccine doses were administered. More than 1.4 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

State officials on Tuesday announced they would join other states in temporarily halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a federal review is underway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual blood clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield ER nurse’s assault raises concerns about hospital safety
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants face new challenges as occupancy restrictions are lifted
Branson City Council
Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance
Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.
Springfield postal worker accused of sex crime while on his route

Latest News

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘Red’ states on U.S. electoral map lagging on vaccinations
Keeping middle seats vacant on airplanes can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%,...
Study: Leaving middle seat open on planes reduces COVID exposure risk
Keeping middle seats vacant on airplanes can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure by up to 57%,...
COVID study: Skipping middle seats reduces risk by 57%
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive