Arkansas reports 220 new coronavirus cases, 7 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas reported 220 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and seven more deaths from the illness the virus causes.

The Department of Health said the state has had 332,666 virus cases since the pandemic began and 5,680 total deaths from COVID-19.

The state’s active cases, meaning those that don’t include people who have died or recovered, increased by 52 to 1,715. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by three to 151.

The department said nearly 26,000 more virus vaccine doses were administered. More than 1.4 million of the 2.1 million doses allocated to the state have been given so far.

State officials on Tuesday announced they would join other states in temporarily halting the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a federal review is underway.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual blood clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

