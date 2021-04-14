Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - New leadership leads to a change coming very soon to Branson’s masking policy.

The Branson Board of Aldermen repealed the city’s masking ordinance on Tuesday night. The change in no longer requiring masks goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 16. The board unanimously approved it.

In March, board members approved a plan to end the masking ordinance on May 24, just before the busy Memorial Day Weekend. Newly-elected Mayor Larry Milton reminded all to be respectful of businesses that may want to require masking for awhile longer.

Mayor Milton and Branson Board of Aldermen members Clay Cooper, Cody Fenton and Ruth Denham all took the oath of office. Milton, a former board member, defeated former Mayor Edd Akers on April 6.

