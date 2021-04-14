Advertisement

Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance

Branson City Council
Branson City Council(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - New leadership leads to a change coming very soon to Branson’s masking policy.

The Branson Board of Aldermen repealed the city’s masking ordinance on Tuesday night.  The change in no longer requiring masks goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 16. The board unanimously approved it.

In March, board members approved a plan to end the masking ordinance on May 24, just before the busy Memorial Day Weekend. Newly-elected Mayor Larry Milton reminded all to be respectful of businesses that may want to require masking for awhile longer.

Mayor Milton and Branson Board of Aldermen members Clay Cooper, Cody Fenton and Ruth Denham all took the oath of office.  Milton, a former board member, defeated former Mayor Edd Akers on April 6.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lindley, 28, of Thayer, Mo., faces a charge of first-degree murder and armed...
Detectives release identities of shooting victims in Koshkonong, Mo. convenience store
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in wooded area of Branson, Mo.
Company closes. Customers still have pending contracts.
On Your Side Investigation: Roofing business closes, Springfield customers in limbo
Owner, Soren Dewey, says it’s a big misunderstanding but he understands why people think the...
ON YOUR SIDE: Better Business Bureau warns about Rogersville teenager’s business; teenager responds

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine
Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, recommended...
FDA: Blood clots possibly related to J&J vaccine require special treatment