Branson, Mo. health officials, residents react to city mask ordinance repeal

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -Taney County Health Department Director Lisa Marshall says she knew this day was coming, but would’ve liked to have a little more time before the mask mandate was lifted. City leaders in Branson approved a plan to repeal the masking ordinance beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

“We would’ve liked to have seen just a few more weeks so that those folks that were not eligible last week could’ve had the opportunity to get fully vaccinated before the mask and face coverings went away,” Lisa Marshall said.

Marshall said throughout the pandemic the health departments main focus has always been prevention and protection of the community.

”We still encourage folks to wear the face coverings, but also those other precautionary measures that are so important things like staying home when you’re sick, hand hygiene, physical distancing,” Marshall said.

She said the best line of defense right now is through vaccinations.

”We’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, everyone is eligible in Missouri so it’s widely available there’s plenty of clinics, plenty of options to get vaccinated,” Marshall said.

The news of the mask ordinance being lifted sparked excitement for some people in the community.

”I’m from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and we’re traveling here in Branson and we’re so excited that Friday these masks come off and we can go Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with no masks and then we have to go back to Louisiana and put these masks back on,” Branson visitor Cathy Haase said.

But it has also caused some uncertainty from others.

”We need to stay as safe as possible to keep the virus down,” Branson resident Cathy Perry said.

Resident Carla Perry said she thinks the mandate was lifted too early.

”It’s not just for my protection, but their protection too, whatever your political belief is, I mean, we just gotta all work together to get rid of this,” Perry said.

Perry said she thinks mask work.

”We’re just getting into the thick of things right now down here with tourists coming and I think it’s a good idea to keep them going,” Perry said.

Marshall said the Health Department will be holding vaccine clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Walk-ins will be available both days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.