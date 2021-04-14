Advertisement

CATCH OF THE DAY: Popular fish and chips food truck rolls into Republic, Mo. again

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day in Republic: cod.

On the Hook food truck company operates in 11 states across the country. The restaurants on wheels shows up in towns of all sizes to sell their prized fish and chips. The crew then leaves town for the next destination.

Customers say they keep track of when and where they can snag a freshly fried meal.

“I knew that they were here about a month ago and started following them on Facebook and kind of interesting just to see their story how they have different trucks that travel around Missouri and one that travels around Colorado and Iowa,” said customer Lee Young. “And this one I drove to Nixa last time to get fish from them here because everybody on Facebook talked about how good it was.”

Click HERE for updated calendar of where the truck will roll into next.

