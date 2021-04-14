Advertisement

City of Willard, Mo. leaders discuss growth, hope for community moving forward

Willard, Mo. Community Mural
Willard, Mo. Community Mural(KY3)
By Raquel Harrington
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Willard has a new mayor following the April 6 elections. Samuel Snider beat incumbent Corey Henderickson with 54-percent of the votes.

Samuel Snider moved to Willard when he was 11-years-old. Now at 25, He’s the youngest and the first person of color to be voted mayor in Willard. Although he described the moment as been surreal, he explained that there’s more to him including his goals for the growth of Willard.

Snider said he’s had a passion for politics and improving the city since he was 13-years-old. Snider is also the small business owner of Red Diamond Cleaning, LLC which is a commercial cleaning company, based out of Willard. Because it’s the place he’s called home for many years, Snider said he strives to work and do right by Willard every day.

He’s been heavily involved in the city, serving on the city council for the past five years on The Board of Aldermen. Snider said some of his priorities include roads, debt reduction, and improving the communication between city hall and residents.

“I want to be a good leader and be able to move the city forward and be able to make sure we still are able to look at the past and all the people from the past that have made Willard work,” explained Snider. “And I want to be able to make sure that it continues.”

Four years ago, the city created a comprehensive plan, focusing on growing the community stronger.

Brad Gray is the city administrator in Willard and said it’s an exciting time to be in the city and Greene County as a whole because of its continuous growth.

Gray emphasized that a lot is happening across the scale, from physical to social infrastructure growth. Which includes the new Citizen Memorial Hospital (CMH) clinic construction, new homes, and new murals. Gray says the changes are aligning with Willard’s comprehensive plan.

Gray says he’s excited about the city and its future moving forward.

“The best is yet to come, and so we’re excited about the next two years of growth that we have planed and working through our new administrators and supporting the community and really focusing on Family, education, and service,” said Gray.

The mayoral swearing-in ceremony will be Monday, April 26, at the Willard Community Center.

