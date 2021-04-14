CoxHealth psychologist explains ways to combat vaccine anxiety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri is in Phase 3 of the vaccine roll out meaning every adult in Missouri may receive the vaccine. However, the thoughts about getting vaccinated are making some people anxious.

Dr. Diana Bastien, a psychologist at CoxHealth said to not feel guilty for being anxious about getting the vaccine. She said it’s normal to have these feelings.

Bastien said negative experiences with injections or having blood drawn can be a reason why a person is anxious about getting the vaccine. Another reason could be the fear of getting sick from the vaccine. On Monday, the CDC put a pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine due to blood clotting cases. She said if that’s the reason to contact your healthcare provider to talk more in depth about the vaccine.

“Well this is what information I do have that is supportive of me getting it both from the perspective of the medical professionals I’ve been able to talk to,” said Dr. Diana Bastien, a CoxHealth psychologist. “As well as personal reasons to get it as far as keeping other family members who are more vulnerable safe. As well as opening up my options for traveling again, ect.”

Bastien said somebody who is anxious might experience a fight or flight response, making the situation worse.

“A person when they’re getting the vaccine can have something that kicks in called the flight or fight response,” said Bastien. “What that is, is when our bodies are responding to what we perceive as danger. In this case, logically we know that there’s no danger involved.”

She said before getting your vaccine to practice deep breathing or grounding exercises. Bastien said to get into a comfortable position, close your eyes, inhale deeply through your nose allowing your abdomen to fill with air. Then exhale through your nose.

Another tip is guided imagery. She said to focus on a place you’d like to be or a fond memory. Grounding exercises also help. While you’re getting your shot count ceiling tiles.

She recommends seeking professional help if your anxiety continues.

