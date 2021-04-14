CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused car thief and burglar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dana Jo Howard Charges: Car theft, drug possession (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want the public to be on the lookout for this Greene County fugitive. Dana Jo Howard has felony warrants for car theft and drug possession. Officers say the 35-year-old is also suspected in burglaries.

Howard is 5′11″ and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Springfield police say Howard is known to have connections in Fair Grove and Miller. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Howard’s arrest.

