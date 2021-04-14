FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sticking with some cooler temps, frost & rain possible

Clouds will slowly start to clear across Missouri by more persistent clouds will be present in Arkansas. Highs today will sit in the lower 60s. A mild breeze is in store for us coming out of the north around 10-15mph.

Clouds will increase later today (KYTV)

Late this afternoon more clouds will build and we’ll have a few showers developing overnight for counties in northern Arkansas. It’s not going to be a lot of rain, most of us will be dry.

For areas up north watch for frost development as you will have clear skies so your temperatures will drop more.

Isolated rain tonight (KYTV)

In general, overnight lows in the mid-30s and nearing 40 degrees.

Tomorrow temperatures a touch cooler with highs in the upper 50s and cloud cover increasing. We’ll have a system move in from the west which will bring rain late Thursday and into Friday. May see an isolated quarter to a half-inch, rain. a tenth of an inch of rain will be more common. In fact, over the upcoming weeks the rain chances are low and won’t bring high accumulations. Right around a half inch to an inch is possible for the upcoming week.

Limited chances for rain this week (KYTV)

Friday is cooler as a result with highs in the lower 50s.

We’re entering a pattern of slightly cooler temperatures. For the next week, we’ll see a lot of temperatures in the 50s/60s with cooler overnight lows. There are more opportunities for seeing frost this week.