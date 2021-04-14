Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Sticking with some cooler temps, frost & rain possible

Friday will bring another chance of rain
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will slowly start to clear across Missouri by more persistent clouds will be present in Arkansas. Highs today will sit in the lower 60s. A mild breeze is in store for us coming out of the north around 10-15mph.

Clouds will increase later today
Clouds will increase later today(KYTV)

Late this afternoon more clouds will build and we’ll have a few showers developing overnight for counties in northern Arkansas. It’s not going to be a lot of rain, most of us will be dry.

For areas up north watch for frost development as you will have clear skies so your temperatures will drop more.

Isolated rain tonight
Isolated rain tonight(KYTV)

In general, overnight lows in the mid-30s and nearing 40 degrees.

Tomorrow temperatures a touch cooler with highs in the upper 50s and cloud cover increasing. We’ll have a system move in from the west which will bring rain late Thursday and into Friday. May see an isolated quarter to a half-inch, rain. a tenth of an inch of rain will be more common. In fact, over the upcoming weeks the rain chances are low and won’t bring high accumulations. Right around a half inch to an inch is possible for the upcoming week.

Limited chances for rain this week
Limited chances for rain this week(KYTV)

Friday is cooler as a result with highs in the lower 50s.

We’re entering a pattern of slightly cooler temperatures. For the next week, we’ll see a lot of temperatures in the 50s/60s with cooler overnight lows. There are more opportunities for seeing frost this week.

Mild & cooler this week
Mild & cooler this week(KYTV)

Most Read

Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield ER nurse’s assault raises concerns about hospital safety
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants face new challenges as occupancy restrictions are lifted
Branson City Council
Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance
Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.
Springfield postal worker accused of sex crime while on his route

Latest News

Fassnight Farms’ Dan Bigbee offers gardening advice for beating cooler April temperatures
Garden Spot: Garden Spot: Why the forecast is so important in April
Fassnight Farms��� Dan Bigbee offers gardening advice for beating cooler April temperatures
Garden Spot: Why the forecast is so important in April
Customers wait in line outside a Walmart Supercenter store, due to COVID-19 restrictions on...
To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them full time
Courtesy: Drury University
Drury University reports 10-straight weeks without positive COVID-19 test