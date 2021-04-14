Leigh’s Lost and Found: cats keep disappearing in one Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, it’s double the heartbreak for the owner of two missing cats.

One cat went missing two months ago from his owner’s home off Latoka in Springfield. And while the owner was searching for him, another of his cats disappeared too.

“This neigborhood has a lot of strays.”

As an animal lover, Edward Barrington has taken in a lot of those strays, including Angus.

He says, “Angus, we found nine years ago in the Domino’s dumpster. He was out there eating and we brought him home.”

Then a few winters ago, Fluffy butt, also known as just Fluffy, showed up.

“Fluffy butt just wandered in about three years ago, just when it was about to be winter so we brought him in and took care of him.”

Both cats fit in well with Edward’s four other felines and four dogs. He says it’s not like them to wander off.

“We’ve checked all the ditches, we’ve checked all the neighborhoods, no sign of them at all. I checked the humane society and animal control, nothing. It’s like they just disappeared.”

Edward is worried not everyone in his neighborhood is an animal lover like him. Angus and Fluffy aren’t the only ones to vanish lately.

He tells us, “six cats total that haven’t been seen in two months. I’ve got a feeling we have a neighbor who’s gotten tired of all the cats and just dumped them somewhere.”

They could be anywhere if that’s true. Angus has distinctive markings and is wearing a flea collar and Fluffy has a collar with his name and Edward’s phone number on it.

He’s asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled.

“You worry about them. And you worry about your other ones disappearing too. We’ve been keeping a closer eye on them.”

If you see Angus or Fluffy, please contact Edward Barrington at 813-527-1121. You can also send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.