Moms and Money: Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s hard to imagine such beautiful scenery was the site of a bloody battle back in 1861. Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield was home to the first major Civil War battle, west of the Mississippi. It’s now a national park where people can literally walk the same paths as Confederate and Union soldiers.

“We have a number of activities in the park. We have a 4.9 mile tour road with eight interpretive stops, showing significant areas throughout the park. We have five different trails” said Sarah Cunningham, Superintendent of Wilson’s Creek National Park.

People can make their way through the park on foot, by bicycle, car or even horseback. There’s no shortage of sites to see like the Ray House, a home that turned into a make-shift hospital after the battle or Bloody Hill. A stark reminder of how many men died during the battle.

“On august 10th 1861 they will clash here, 10 miles south of Springfield. If you can imagine brutal heat, humidity” said Jeremy Neely, a history professor at Missouri State University.

He specializes in the Civil War era.

“There will be two columns of Union forces. One led by Nathaniel Lyon, the other led by Franz Sigel. Nathaniel Lyon his army will find itself fighting against Confederate forces and eventually Nathaniel Lyon is going to be killed in action and he will become the first martyr of the Union cause and eventually Wilson’s Creek turns out to be a Rebel victory” said Neely.

Neely says history plays an important role in our lives.

“We’re really lucky to have a place like Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield here in our own backyard because this documents and reminds us that the Civil War was really, I would argue, the great moment of our history” said Neely.

Right now the visitor’s center is closed due to Covid-19. The library, museum and bookstore are also closed due to renovations. However, all fees are waived right now so it’s free to enter the park. Junior Ranger booklets are available in the kiosk in the parking lot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.