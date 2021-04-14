On Your Side Investigation: Judge orders refunds for Springfield fence customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Customers are getting refunds and it all started with an On Your Side Investigation.

Our reporting began last summer when customers told us they paid a Springfield fence company and could not reach the owner.

That got the Missouri Attorney General’s attention.

More than a dozen customers told On Your Side they paid Justin Schmidt with the Missouri Fence Company waited weeks and no work was done.

Those customers filed complaints with the Attorney General. Then the AG filed a lawsuit the company. Court documents say Schmidt’s actions were ‘false and misleading’ and violated the Merchandising Practices Act. Now there’s a settlement that he signed. Schmidt is ordered to pay them back a total of nearly $21,000.

Mike Wallace is listed in the judgment. He ended up finishing his fence himself and filed a complaint.

“If anybody has a business and they’re treating customers that way, other people should know about it,” said Wallace.

“They felt like they were cheated and they were. We were happy to be able to intervene and get restitution for them,” said Eric Schmitt, Missouri Attorney General.

Schmidt is ordered to make monthly payments to the Attorney General. If he does not there could be penalties.

On Your Side reached out to his attorney earlier this week asking for an interview, we have not heard back.

