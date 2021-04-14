Ozark family reports vulgar, racial vandalism of vehicles to authorities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozarks family is speaking out after vandalism crippled their business.

Last week the Russell family says they were terrorized. The fleet of vehicles used for their antique business riddled with vulgar graffiti.

They filed a report with the Christian County Sheriff’s office. But deputies here tell me they have very little to work with. They are hoping someone will come forward with information to help their investigation.

“I don’t know. It doesn’t make sense. We’re not black. I don’t understand,” said Arianna Russell.

She says her elderly parents feel violated and fearful for their lives after their was vandalized with vulgar images and language, including the use of the ‘N’ word while parked at their home in Christian County.

“My parents are terrified. My mom doesn’t want to be at home at night if I’m not there. That’s not okay,” she said.

Russell says she cant’ figure out why her family was targeted.

“We’ve been here forever. We are white. But that’s just our identity. We have friends who are all sorts of races. I don’t discriminate. I don’t judge people because of how they look because you never know what somebody is going through,” she explained.

Clueless, the Russell’s say they were unable to offer Sheriff’s office investigators any solid leads.

“We’ve thought that it could be specific people but there’s no proof. We have nothing besides, hey, it could have been this person or it could have been these people. Other than that no,” she said.

Russell says they will do what they can to protect themselves.

“We’re going to get a security system. We’re going to get cameras, night vision so that if something happens. Granted having security is not going to keep my parents safe if they fear for their lives or if they’re scared if they’re home. But at least if something were to happen we have proof,” she says.

She says she can’t understand why people are so angry and have to lash out like this.

“Don’t treat other people like this. We’re supposed to be in this world to help each other not to hurt,” said Russell.

She says her parents aren’t able to provide full service their clients until they get the vulgar graffiti removed from the only vehicles they own.

They are relying on the help of their friends and neighbors to keep them keep their business going and make ends meet.

Deputies say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call them.

