Advertisement

Pérez delivers with bat to finish big series, KC tops Angels

Kansas City Royals'wld Salvador Perez gestures while rounding the bases during the third inning...
Kansas City Royals'wld Salvador Perez gestures while rounding the bases during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Perez hit a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Pérez homered and doubled to cap off an impressive series, leading Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 6-1 on Wednesday.

A day after picking off David Fletcher at third base to end a 3-2 win, Pérez drove in two runs. The All-Star catcher went 8 for 12 with four RBIs this week against Los Angeles.

Carlos Santana also homered as the Royals took two of three from the Angels. It was the Royals’ second series win of the year — it took them 14 tries to do that during the pandemic-shortened season.

Keller (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run and four hits, striking out five and walking one. That was a major step forward after he allowing 10 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in his first two starts.

The Royals bullpen of Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont, and Tyler Zuber pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits.

Griffin Canning (0-1) went five innings and permitted two runs and six hits.

Pérez hit his third homer of the season, a solo drive in the third. Pérez doubled home Whit Merrifield in the seventh.

Jared Walsh doubled home Mike Trout in the fifth, pulling the Angels within 2-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton was scratched on Tuesday night and remained out of the lineup on Wednesday with back stiffness.

Royals: Reinstated RHP Josh Staumont off the injured list and optioned RHP Carlos Hernandez. OF Nick Heath was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Angels: Return home to take on Minnesota on Friday with Andrew Heaney on the mound (1-1, 7.00).

Royals: Continue their homestand with a four-game set that starts on Thursday with Jakob Junis (0-0, 0.00) starting against Toronto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield ER nurse’s assault raises concerns about hospital safety
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants face new challenges as occupancy restrictions are lifted
Branson City Council
Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance
Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.
Springfield postal worker accused of sex crime while on his route

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waves to cheering fans after starting a baseball game...
Ross sharp, Zimmerman homers as Nationals blank Cardinals
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a play during a first round men's college...
Eric Musselman signs contract extension as Hogs hoops head coach
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, forces out Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols...
Royals C Perez ends game with pickoff, KC beats Angels
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the second inning of a...
Cardinals hammer Strasburg, rout Nats, end 3-game skid