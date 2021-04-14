Advertisement

Soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Jonathan Pentland.
Jonathan Pentland.(Richland County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A white non-commissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.

Online court records show Jonathan Pentland was charged Wednesday. He was listed as detained in the Richland County jail and records didn’t show him as having an attorney.

The video posted Monday by a woman on Facebook and shared thousands of times shows a man identified as Pentland demanding that a Black man leave the neighborhood before threatening him with physical violence.

The Black man protests that he was merely walking and not bothering anybody.

According to Shirell Johnson, who posted the video, it happened at The Summit in Columbia.

It’s unclear what started the conflict.

WARNING: The video in the social media post below contains explicit language and may be disturbing to viewers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield ER nurse’s assault raises concerns about hospital safety
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
New child payments expected to start this summer, IRS chief says
Springfield restaurants
Springfield restaurants face new challenges as occupancy restrictions are lifted
Branson City Council
Branson city leaders repeal masking ordinance
Mark Poag, 60, faces a charge of sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first-degree.
Springfield postal worker accused of sex crime while on his route

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Arkansas governor signs stripped-down hate crimes measure
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
Kansas City Royals'wld Salvador Perez gestures while rounding the bases during the third inning...
Pérez delivers with bat to finish big series, KC tops Angels
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina waves to cheering fans after starting a baseball game...
Ross sharp, Zimmerman homers as Nationals blank Cardinals
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence