Springfield church leaders react to proposal allowing concealed carry without permission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers advanced a bill allowing concealed carry inside of places of worship.

In the state of Missouri, you can bring in a gun to a place of worship if it is approved by leadership there. That means the leaders of the church, synagogue or mosque must give you permission.

The new law eliminates that middle man conversation and allows those to carry without letting anyone know.

Lori Tepper, Board President of Unity Spiritual Center, says her church doesn’t have a concealed carry policy. She says church leadership hasn’t even talked about it. But with gun violence around the U.S., she has thought about the possibility that someone could enter the church armed.

“Overall I do feel safe, but I can’t say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” she says.

If passed, it would mean those going into any place of worship would be permitted to bring a gun if they have the concealed carry permit and no one would have to know. This makes some feel uneasy.

“It does not make me feel safer for someone to carry without my knowledge,” Rev. Jenn Simmons with National Ave Christian Church says. “That makes me feel more concerned as a leader.”

A sign on the entrance door reading no weapons allowed would be the only way leadership could have a say on the issue.

“Because we have a sign on our door ‘no unauthorized weapons’ on our door it should not affect us once we are back in the building,” Rabbi Barbara Block from Temple Israel adds.

Temple Israel and National Ave Christian Church both say they already do not permit unauthorized weapons in their place of worship.

The proposal also allows someone to conceal carry on public transportation. And it lowers the age to 18 to get a permit.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.