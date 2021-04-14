Springfield woman calls FEMA funeral hotline 400 times in one day, hotline inundated with calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Families dealing with the loss of a family member from COVID-19 may get help with funeral expenses from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA launched its hotline earlier this week for people to call to apply. And the hotline has been inundated with calls since Monday.

Michelle McGee lost her husband, Marc, nearly three weeks ago due to complications from the coronavirus. McGee says she started calling non-stop the moment the hotline opened at 8 a.m. on Monday.

”The minute it opened it was overwhelming,” McGee says. “I sat there and I called and hung up and called and hung up. I ended up calling 408 times in a single day.”

FEMA is offering funeral assistance to those who paid for expenses after January 20, 2020. Those eligible can apply for up to $9,000 in assistance. No online applications are being accepted, which is why the hotline has been filled with calls.

“My fear is that with the line being so busy and so many people have passed away from COVID that when the rest of us get through and they get their story straight as to what the end date is, will there be any money left for the rest of us,” McGee says.

FEMA’s website says there is no deadline to apply and if you weren’t able to get through or got a busy signal, to try calling again later.

Marc spent 86 days in the hospital, with medical bills piling up. McGee says this money would be a blessing to take some of the financial burden off of her family. McGee says when she finally got through to the hotline, she was told she wasn’t eligible for the assistance because Marc died in March of 2021, even though there is no end date on the website for eligibility. McGee says she plans to keep calling to get to the bottom of this.

“I’m a fighter and I’m not gonna stop until I’m done but I’m tired and I’m exhausted,” McGee says. “This has been a long 90 days and it just takes everything I have to just keep going. I do it because I love my kids.”

Marc died just weeks after his 50th birthday and his wedding anniversary. McGee says she tries to be strong for her kids and it’s her faith that has kept her going one day at a time.

“I just held his hand and something just told me to take a picture of it,” McGee says. “This was taken two weeks before he passed away. I love that man with everything I had. I spent more than half my life with him. 29 years with him and it’s just gone. The only blessing was that I got to be with him when he passed and I relive that every night when I go to sleep.”

If you need to call, that hotline number is 844-684-6333.

FEMA was not available for an interview but did send this statement to KY3:

“We have contracted support that provides us with 5,000 agents, and we’ve augmented that number with other federal government staff to help handle the huge volume of calls. This is the largest number of funeral assistance applications in the agency’s history. In the first 90 minutes of the phone number being online, nearly 1 million calls came into the center, causing technical issues and jammed phone lines. We are working to manage those calls, and to increase our call center capabilities. Please be patient. Please try again later if you get a busy signal or your call doesn’t connect. There is no deadline to apply.”

Expenses for funeral services include, but are not limited to:

Transportation for up to two individuals to identify the deceased individual

Transfer of remains

Casket or urn

Burial plot or cremation niche

Marker or headstone

Clergy or officiant services

Arrangement of the funeral ceremony

Use of funeral home equipment or staff

Cremation or interment costs

Costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates

Additional expenses mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances

