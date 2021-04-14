Advertisement

The Place - Suit Yourself Boutique

By Daniel Posey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Women helping women. That’s the goal of Suit Yourself Boutique, a nonprofit in downtown Springfield, specializing in providing an unique clothing experience.

Daniel Posey shows you around this store and how its leaders say it has helped women find success within our community for nearly two decades.

