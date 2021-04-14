Weather Trending: With a lot of cloud cover in the forecast, let’s learn about rainbows!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For today’s weather trending segment, we want to focus on rainbows. With the upcoming week looking cooler & slightly dreary, we need some color to mix things up. All these photos were sent in from viewers. As a reminder, you can submit photos through the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

What is a rainbow?

Short answer: a rainbow is caused by sunlight reflecting off of water droplets or ice crystals in the atmosphere. It’s an optical phenomenon that can only be seen when the atmospheric conditions are just right, and when you’re standing in the perfect position to see it. They are most commonly seen just after it rains as more water vapor is present in the atmosphere.

A full rainbow is actually a complete circle, but from our position on the ground we can only see part of it. If you’re in an airplane for example, in the right conditions, you can see the entire circular rainbow.

Sunlight is made up of many wavelengths, or colors, of light. When sunlight passes through a water droplet some of those colors get bent more than others. For example, violet has a short wavelength and bends the most, whereas red has the longest wavelength and bends the least. When the sun’s light passes through the water droplet, its light is reflected. Reflection is the process by which wavelengths come in contact with a surface, water vapor for example, and is directed back towards the source. As this happens the light is separated into the colors of a rainbow. Rainbows appear as red on top, then orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.

What is a double rainbow?

Double rainbow (KYTV)

A regular rainbow occurs when water droplets reflect sunlight, well a double rainbow occurs when that reflection happens twice. The second rainbow is usually not as bright as the primary rainbow, and is found above the primary rainbow. The secondary rainbow will also have the color order reversed, with red found on the bottom and violet on the top.

Circumhorizontal Arc

Circumhorizontal arc (KYTV)

While a circumhorizontal arc looks like a rainbow, it technically is not a true rainbow. That’s because it requires ice crystals and is formed by refraction. Refraction occurs when sunlight passes through the ice crystals and changes direction. Circumhorizontal arcs are found in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds. You may see them parallel to the horizon when the sun is very high in the sky, and the circumhorizontal arc will be beneath the sun, and twice as far away from it.

Sun dog

Sun dog (KYTV)

A sun dog is a patch of sunlight found 22 degrees to the left or right of the sun. They are sometimes known as mock suns. They are formed when sunlight refracts off of hexagonal plate crystals, with their flat faces parallel to the ground. They will have the same rainbow colors, with the red color closest to the sun and blue/purple on the outside.

Cloud iridescence

Cloud iridescence (KYTV)

Cloud iridescence usually happens in altocumulus, cirrocumulus, lenticular, or cirrus clouds. It occurs because of diffraction, which is different from reflection. Diffraction occurs when sunlight passes through tiny ice crystals or water vapor, and through diffraction, the wave of light changes direction. All the colors are scattered and randomly distributed. Cloud iridescence also will have a fuzziness to the appearance.

Sun halo

Sun dog and sun halo (KYTV)

A sun halo is a circle of light around the sun. It is similar to sun dogs as it also requires hexagonal ice crystals high up in the atmosphere. As the sun’s rays are refracted off of the crystals, it creates a rainbow. You need lots of these little ice crystals for the halo to occur, and must be standing in the perfect spot in order to see the halo. You will see sun halos when the sun is very high in the sky, as opposed to sun dogs which is seen when the sun is closer to the horizon.

